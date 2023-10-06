 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yeah, Undertaker is definitely showing up on NXT TV next week

By Geno Mrosko
Word started getting around earlier today that Undertaker would be in Orlando, Florida next week at the WWE Performance Center. The timing couldn’t be coincidental, considering WWE is throwing the kitchen sink at next week’s episode of NXT television thanks to AEW being forced to move Dynamite to Tuesday night due to the MLB Playoffs.

If John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, and a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT from Cody Rhodes wasn’t enough, perhaps an appearance from “The Phenom” will be.

We can be reasonably certain it’s going to happen now because of a teaser WWE aired during Friday Night SmackDown this week. They gave a rundown of all the big names who will be there, and Undertaker wasn’t specifically mentioned. But something could be heard right before the video faded to black.

GONG.

You know exactly what comes after that.

WWE really doesn’t want to lose this ratings battle, it seems.

Stay tuned.

