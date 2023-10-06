WWE throws more main roster stars at NXT’s battle with AEW next week

WWE is treating next week’s episode of NXT television like a major event, considering they’re going head-to-head against AEW Dynamite, which is being moved thanks to the MLB Playoffs. Multiple main roster stars have been announced for the show, and more are on the way all the time.

That rang true again just before Friday Night SmackDown this week, as WWE released the following video of The Brawling Brutes throwing out a challenge to Gallus for a special tag team match:

EXCLUSIVE: @PeteDunneYxB and @RidgeWWE of The Brawling Brutes call out Gallus and challenge them to a Pub Rules Match this Tuesday on @WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/qvrEyKDJHh — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2023

There are actual storyline reasons for these two teams to come together, as BUTCH has been hanging around NXT lately what with his participation in the Heritage Cup, where he defeated Joe Coffey in the finals. Just this past week, British Strong Style reunited to take down Gallus before a post-match beatdown brought Ridge Holland into the fold.

That’s all it took to set up a bigger match — Pub Rules!

It should be fun.

The updated lineup for the loaded up show: