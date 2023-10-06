WWE is already bringing main roster names like Paul Heyman & Asuka in for NXT’s head-to-head battle with AEW Dynamite next Tuesday (Oct. 10). The show will also feature someone WWE promotes as “the greatest of all time”, John Cena.

It’s hard to go much bigger than that, right?

A new report from PWInsider says they might have a way:

While there is no word yet as to whether he will appear on camera, the word around the WWE Performance Center yesterday and today has been that The Undertaker will be in Orlando, Florida next week, including Tuesday when WWE NXT has loaded up a big episode to go against the Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS.

In addition to the caveats included in that snippet, Mike Johnson of Insider also reminds us that Taker visits Orlando “from time to time” to give advice to NXT & developmental talent.

Still, just the possibility the Dead Man will make his first television appearance since January’s Raw XXX is an indication of just how serious WWE is about winning this ratings battle.

You can see what’s confirmed for Oct. 10’s NXT here. The line-up AEW will counter with, at least as of this writing, can be found here.