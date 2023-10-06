Bad news for anyone looking forward to Reigns vs. Cena at Crown Jewel

Dave Meltzer was one of many observers who thought they were seeing signs WWE was building to another Roman Reigns vs. John Cena match for the company’s return to Saudi Arabia.

Both men are supposedly heading to Riyadh for Crown Jewel. There have been hints of a showdown between them on recent episodes of SmackDown as a tag match between Cena & LA Knight and The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso was being set-up for this weekend’s Fastlane PLE. And on this week’s episode of The Bump Kayla Braxton asked Cena if he feels he has “unfinished business” with Reigns. The 16 time WWE World champ replied, “of course” — but added that’s the case with everyone in the non-stop world of pro wrestling.

Guessing that a SummerSlam 2021 rematch was in the cards for Nov. 4 in the KSA wasn’t an out of left field one, is all we’re saying. Turns out it was likely an incorrect one, however.

Meltzer found that out from his WWE sources. He wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

Although the promos where the Bloodline and Heyman talk of Cena as ‘the second greatest wrestler of all-time,’ with the idea Reigns is the greatest and a play off Cena’s WWE tag line of being the greatest, and Cena also at this point scheduled for Crown Jewel, it was confirmed to us that Reigns vs. Cena is not the match planned for the show.

So what will Cena and/or Reigns be doing in Saudi Arabia next month? Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.

But you can start guessing in the comments below right now.