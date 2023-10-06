Another exec leaving WWE post-TKO merger

In an internal email, WWE President Nick Khan informed staff the company’s Executive Vice-President of Human Resources Suzette Ramirez-Carr will leave the company on Nov. 3. The news was reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and Twitter/X insider account WrestleVotes.

Ramirez-Carr is the latest exec to depart WWE following the finalization of its sale to Endeavor and subsequent merger with the UFC as TKO Group Holdings. CFO and long-time Board member Frank A. Riddick III’s resignation was announced the day after the TKO deal closed. Several other VP-level employees were laid off in cuts that came at the end of that week.

Thurston notes that “HR was probably one of the more obvious areas for overlap with Endeavor’s services following the TKO merger”, while Votes added that Ramirez-Carr reported directly to Vince McMahon (interesting given his own history of HR violations). She’d only been with WWE since May of last year, joining the company after stints at United Talent Agency, Beautycounter, and Oaktree Capital Management.