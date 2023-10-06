WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 6, 2023) with a live show emanating from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, featuring the go-home show ahead of tomorrow night’s Fastlane premium live event.

Advertised for tonight: Rey Mysterio goes one-on-one with Bobby Lashley. This is Lashley’s first televised match since May.

Also on the card: Asuka & Charlotte Flair team up for a tag match against Bayley & IYO SKY, Dragon Lee has a singles match against Austin Theory, there will be appearances from John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 6