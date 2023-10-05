WWE announces Bobby Lashley’s in-ring return against a Hall of Fame star

WWE has announced a couple of new matches for tomorrow night’s (Oct. 6) episode of SmackDown on FOX, one night before the Fastlane premium live event.

First up is United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley. WWE doesn’t state the belt is on the line, so I assume it’s a non-title match for now. Lashley has not wrestled on WWE television since mid-May, and his last house show match took place in late June. He’ll look to shake off the ring rust when he mixes it up with the Hall of Fame star on the eve of their six-man tag team match at Fastlane.

WWE also announced that Charlotte Flair will team up with Asuka to take on Damage CTRL. Will Charlotte and Asuka be able to co-exist one day before they fight each other (and IYO SKY) in a triple threat match for the WWE women’s championship at Fastlane?

Those two matches join a SmackDown lineup that already includes Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory, as well appearances from Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

