Someone in WWE is already talking about squashing Jade Cargill

WWE’s push of Cody Rhodes straight to the main event of WrestleMania was a smart decision for several reasons, one of which is that it sends a message to other AEW wrestlers that they will be treated very well if they jump ship.

Jade Cargill is the latest wrestler to make that jump from AEW to WWE, and all indications so far are that WWE will give her a huge push right out of the gate. But there’s at least one wrestler in WWE who plans to cut that momentum short by squashing Jade.

Here’s what Raquel Rodriguez had to say on WWE’s The Bump in regards to Cargill’s arrival in WWE:

“I think it’s great...our women’s division is growing. We are main eventing different shows on all of the platforms, all the way across. So to get another talent from an outside company come in, and she’s got such a massive following. And she’s just adding the list to the big girls that someone’s got to squash, probably me. ...It’s great to have this kind of competition in the women’s division and to have this star power.”

Do you think there’s any chance that Cargill is a bust for WWE and ends up on the list of wrestlers to be squashed? Let us know how you see her career path going in WWE, Cagesiders.