NXT had Becky, Dom & more — and their ratings show it

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Oct. 3, No Mercy fallout edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode was watched by a total audience of 857,000 and scored a .22 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are well above last week’s Becky Lynch & Dominik Mysterio-light offering.

The overall viewership number is a new “best since moving to Tuesdays”, beating September’s two Lynch-heavy editions. The demo number isn’t quite back to those peaks — or on the level of Dirty Dom’s first few weeks as North American champion in July & August, or the June episode where Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight title against Bron Breakker.

What they aren’t quite as good as is Dynamite’s typical numbers (the audience figure is really close though, and would have topped a few of AEW’s less viewed Wednesday nights in the past few months). And that’s pertinent because the two shows will be head-to-head again next Tuesday (Oct. 10), and the wrestle web is already in a tizzy about that after WWE loaded up NXT with names like Asuka, Paul Heyman, and John Cena.

AEW will certainly beef up their “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite before next week. And they’ll likely need to as they’re the show that’s switching nights.

Let us know what you think this week’s numbers tell us about next Tuesday in the comments below. And on your way down there...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.