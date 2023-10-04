Baron Corbin is coming for the NXT title

For their head-to-head match-up with AEW Dynamite next Tuesday (Oct. 10), WWE is going back to the rivalry they’ve spent the last couple years working to establish as the modern NXT’s version of Stone Cold vs. The Rock — Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker.

But neither of those guys is currently NXT champion. Ilja Dragunov took the belt off Hayes last Saturday at No Mercy, and with Melo tied up with his old nemesis Breakker (and some big main roster guns coming to corner them for their trilogy fight), the Czar was on the lookout for his next challenger.

Enter Baron Corbin.

As the Bum Ass Lone Wolf reminds Ilja & us, he beat him in a #1 contenders match back in June. Corbin didn’t beat Hayes with that shot, but he did pin Bron at No Mercy. Seems like a solid case to us.

Let us know if you agree, and if you’re looking forward to Corbin vs. Dragunov somewhere down the line (maybe Halloween Havoc?). And on your way down to the comments, you can also check out our playlist of the other highlights from last night’s show. They include Hail’s reveal and her match, along with the rest of NXT’s final push to No Mercy this Saturday night:

