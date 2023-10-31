Trick Williams’ return keeps Carmelo Hayes from winning NXT championship at Halloween Havoc

Carmelo Hayes earned himself a shot at the NXT championship after Trick Williams was taken out of the picture under some highly suspicious circumstances. He was added to the triple threat Hayes ultimately won to get another crack at Ilja Dragunov, and then he was suddenly done in.

Hayes, of course, went on to “Halloween Havoc” night two this week on NXT television to try to defeat Dragunov to win the title back. Would he benefit from Trick being taken out?

Well, he was nearing what looked to be a potential victory when all of a sudden that theme song hit the speakers, the fans chanted “WHOOP THAT TRICK,” and Hayes looked like he’d seen a ghost.

Dragunov used the advantage to finish Hayes off, defeating him via pinfall very shortly after.

Ilja exited stage left after a brief celebration, leaving ‘Melo in the ring still selling while his old friend Trick came in through the ropes. He lifted Hayes up and a staredown ensued. Unfortunately, seemingly because they were pressed for time, they had to cut to the backstage area where Baron Corbin had attacked Dragunov to make clear he’s coming for the title.

WHAT IS GOING ON?!?



The ending of #HalloweenHavoc might have just given us more questions than answers... pic.twitter.com/hqBGGo5qhm — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2023

Either way, it looks like Trick vs. Carmelo is happening.

