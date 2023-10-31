Dominik Mysterio retains North American title at Halloween Havoc

After weeks of back-and-forth battling across multiple shows, Nathan Frazer finally got his shot at Dominik Mysterio and the North American championship at “Halloween Havoc” night two this week on NXT television from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Before they ever got to the match, though, we need to take note of the costumes Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley showed up wearing:

Truly remarkable. That man has done hard times, daddy.

As for the match, Frazer was competitive and he even managed to avoid any interference from Ripley when Mysterio made a mistake and missed it, but in the end he simply didn’t have enough. Mysterio knocked Frazer off the top rope and into the announcer’s desk on the outside before throwing him back in the ring to hit the Frog Splash for the pin.

And still.

After, Wes Lee made his return to make clear he’s coming for the title once again.

