Which tag team won Halloween on Raw?

NXT gets to hold Halloween Havoc on All Hallows Eve itself, but WWE’s red brand tried to makes something of their proximity to the spooky fall holiday with their Monday Fright Raw episode on Oct. 30.

Two teams went above and beyond last night, and because this is wrestling they both did so as a way to get under the skin of their rivals. What we want to know is, who did it better?

The New Day are always looking for a chance to become your WWE Tag Team champions again, so Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston went trick ‘r’ treating as the faction that currently holds the belts — the Judgment Day.

New Judgement Day pic.twitter.com/RlJRQb7Hpg — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2023

Okay maybe they just wanted some candy. That’s one reason why while Kofi Kingston was dressed as Damian Priest, Woods went as North American champion Dominik Mysterio instead of Priest’s fellow Tag titleholder Finn Bálor. The other? Well, can’t blame a person for trying...

Pretty good stuff from the New Judgment Day. But they’ve got serious competition. Seems Chelsea Green took some of Natalya’s online shots at her husband personally, so she & tag partner Piper Niven came to Green’s Trick ‘r’ Street Fight with Nattie dressed as Natalya’s dad and his Hart Foundation partner, Nat’s uncle Bret:

You scratch my back and I'll stab yours @WWE pic.twitter.com/A6XcjDLozV — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 31, 2023

We’ve got to say, the ladies really went all out...

... right down to the entrance:

You can probably tell who we’re voting for. But you get the final say. So tell us...