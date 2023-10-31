How WWE will find the next top contender to the Intercontinental championship

Do you buy The Miz as a babyface?

It looks like WWE wants you to now, as he scored GUNTHER as his guest on “Miz TV” during Monday Night Raw in Greenville, South Carolina this week and he was positioned as a wise cracking babyface opposite the heel Intercontinental champion. He did fairly well in that role too.

The end result? He’ll be getting the chance to challenge for GUNTHER’s title.

But so will three other guys!

Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Ivar were all given a shot by General Manager Adam Pearce, the latter two after going to him and campaigning for a match against GUNTHER. Ricochet and Reed have already had their shot but Ivar is an interesting case, considering he’s shown he can tear the house down with damn near anyone but he’s always done so in a tag team situation.

Perhaps it’s finally time for a singles push?

We’ll see which direction they decide next week.

