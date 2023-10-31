Here’s a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Oct. 31 show from the WWE Performance Center: It’s week two of NXT’s annual “Halloween Havoc” special, and the main event will see NXT champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes facing off in their third title bout.

It’s one of three championship matches on the premium live event-like card. Dominik Mysterio will defend the North American title against Nathan Frazer, and WWE Women’s Tag champs Chelsea Green & Piper Niven put their belts on the line against Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail. We’ll also get the finals of the 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament with Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice.

Plus, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo open the show with a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match against The Creed Brothers, Tiffany Stratton & Fallon Henley throw down, and Mr. Stone risks his life to get revenge for Von Wagner by stepping in the ring with Bron Breakker.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 31