The Creed Brothers debut on Raw was a success

We knew The Creed Brothers accepted a challenge from Alpha Academy for a match on Monday Night Raw this week. Then, we got word from the Wrestling Observer that it seems likely they’re being called up to the main roster after a long run in NXT.

Well, they did indeed hit the scene in Greenville, South Carolina this evening, right alongside Ivy Nile, their Diamond Mine stablemate and de factor manager, for a match against Chad Gable & Otis. For what it’s worth, it was called a debut and was preceded by a video package introducing them to anyone who may not have watched them do their thing in NXT.

In short, they’re a deeply talented duo who put together a ton of great matches on the small stage. Can they do that on the big one?

They wasted no time having a good match on the red brand, as the two teams had an incredibly fun match that saw Julius & Brutus pin Otis to score the win in their big debut. Commentary called it one of the best you’ll ever witness before mentioning comparisons to The Steiner Brothers and The Road Warriors.

Alpha Academy showed their respect after the fact, shaking hands and raising their arms. That’s one hell of a start.

