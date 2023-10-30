WWE hasn’t officially announced their match with Alpha Academy for Raw, but all signs point to former NXT Tag Team champions The Creed Brothers making their main roster debut* in Greenville, South Carolina tonight (Oct. 30).

Likewise, there’s not official confirmation a match would constitute an official call-up to the main roster for Julius & Brutus Creed. But Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that his sources backstage at WWE believe the Creeds are being promoted after the move:

“I was told tonight that right now — barring any changes, not like it’s 100 percent — but right now, they’re being called up... I think it’s about time for them to be called up, honestly.”

Meltzer went on to discuss the challenge of determining the right time to move an act from developmental to the main stages of Raw & SmackDown, which included his scouting report that The Creed Brothers are “a little rough around the edges” but also “impressive as hell”. He also shared that WWE officials are “very, very high on Julius as a singles” wrestler.

No word on if Ivy Nile will be joining her Diamond Mine stablemates.

Like several other acts who rose to promise around the 2021 launch of NXT 2.0, it does feel like it’s time to see what The Creeds can do on the main roster. They’ve won a Dusty Classic and the third brand’s tag belts, and navigated a lengthy non-title program with the since-disbanded Schism faction. While more reps at the Performance Center could smooth out those edges Meltzer mentioned, 29 year old Julius and 27 year old Brutus may need new environments and opponents to take the next steps in their development.

Working with talented performers like Otis and especially Chad Gable seems like a good way to start this phase of their careers.

Stay tuned.