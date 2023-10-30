Raw airs tonight (Oct. 30) with a live show from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. This is the final episode of Raw during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place on Saturday (Nov. 4).

There’s something very interesting going on between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Rhea Ripley had the following exchange with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week on Raw, where she explained why Rollins should join forces with The Judgment Day:

Ripley: “You need me. Because right now you’re just a world champion, but you could be THE world champion. And I know that the Judgment Day, we’ve made our deals with The Bloodline in the past, but alliances can change. And if you decided to join us, Damian Priest, he could always cash in his championship on someone else, and then we’d all hold gold. But without us, I don’t really know how you’re gonna accomplish having a title reign like Roman Reigns. You know, over 1000 days is a long time, and with the way that your back is, how it’s so fragile and broken, the Judgment Day, we could have your back. We could make people acknowledge you.” Rollins: “Let me make this clear. If there’s one thing I don’t want, it’s to be anything like Roman Reigns.” Ripley: “That wasn’t a no. Think about it.”

There’s a lot going on in this conversation, and it looks like WWE is planting the seeds for another match down the line between Rollins and Reigns. It’s an interesting match to think about, because Rollins is one of the only wrestlers to actually beat Reigns on PPV ever since Roman won the Universal championship over three years ago.

A lot of people are assuming the main event of WrestleMania 40 will be Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes or The Rock, but could Rollins be a darkhorse candidate for that match? If not, is this just a sign that WWE is going back to the champions of Raw versus the champions of SmackDown theme for next month’s Survivor Series (which is an event that Roman is rumored to not be booked for)?

In the short-term, Rollins has a non-title match tonight against Judgment Day wannabe JD McDonagh, before he defends the belt in Saudi Arabia against Drew McIntyre. Rollins and McIntyre both claim that they don’t need The Judgment Day’s help to beat each other at Crown Jewel. How will Drew respond if The Judgment Day gets involved in Seth’s business tonight?

The rest of the title scene

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green has a Trick or Street Fight tonight against Natalya. There are sure to be plenty of pumpkins and spooky props ringside for WWE’s annual Halloween staple.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley says there will be four less women in her division after Crown Jewel when she destroys Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler. Will any of these four women make a statement tonight by taking out the champ ahead of their 5-way title match?

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER might not be done with Bronson Reed quite yet. Reed made it known that he wants a rematch with the Ring General, and then he obliterated Akira Tozawa. Does Reed need to annihilate anyone else before he is granted another title match?

WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest has a singles match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. The Judgment Day worked together last week to Pillmanize Cody’s leg. What kind of shape will Cody be in heading into their match?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Xia Li seems to have a problem with Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Becky Lynch. Xia goes one-on-one with Candice tonight, with Candice looking for revenge after Xia attacked her backstage last week. Has the issue between Xia and Becky Lynch been dropped now that The Man is no longer the NXT Women’s champion?

- Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio is booked for tonight. That little shithead Dominik is suddenly good buddies with YouTube douchebag Logan Paul, so Ricochet is looking to do us all a favor and shut them up.

- DIY is in tag team action tonight against Imperium. This is DIY’s first match as a team since Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reunited several weeks ago. I don’t like Imperium’s chances here, and failure could spell bad news for Giovanni Vinci’s future with the group.

- Alpha Academy has issued an open challenge for tonight, and it looks like the Creed Brothers from NXT want to fight them. This one could be very exciting if WWE is about to call the Creeds up to the main roster.

- The Miz is sick and tired of being overlooked by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on Monday nights, and he sounds like a guy who would be much happier being overlooked by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on Friday nights.

- Shinsuke Nakamura is looking for someone who will release the expression trapped in his dream and set him free. That sounds like something Omos might be good at, wherever the f*** he is.

What will you be looking for on Raw?