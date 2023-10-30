Nick Aldis aims to become ‘the best general manager WWE has ever seen’

It took Nick Aldis almost twenty years to make it to WWE. And now that he’s there, he intends to make the most of it.

The new SmackDown General Manager joined Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on the After the Bell podcast to discuss his journey to the sports entertainment giant. The former two-time NWA World Champion said he went through several twists and turns to get to where he is today after trying to break into WWE years before 2023.

“I was knocking on the door at WWE for years. For whatever reason, the opportunity just wasn’t there, and finally, at the end of last year, I decided to give my notice at my previous place at the NWA and say, ‘Okay, it’s sort of now or never, I’m gonna try to try to reach out to WWE.’ “And I reached out to Triple H, and between then and when I finally came in I had some conversations with Bruce Prichard, and it was sort of ‘sit tight, maybe there’s something, we’ll think about it.’”

That something developed after Aldis was brought in as a producer before the idea was pitched of him becoming SmackDown’s new GM. It’s an opportunity Aldis is grateful for and one he plans on making the most of.

“Opportunity comes in many shapes and sizes, and you can’t spend time dwelling on things that didn’t happen for you or why. What I would say, you can’t control what opportunities come your way, but you can only control what you do with those opportunities. And here we are in the early days of this opportunity, but I intend to make the very most of it and be the best general manager I can be, and the best general manager WWE has ever seen.”

Fans may find the conversation with Aldis informative as well as entertaining as he also described what it was like breaking into the business under Saraya’s family, the Knights, the rise and fall of the United Kingdom’s wrestling scene, and his run on Gladiators, the UK’s version of American Gladiators.

