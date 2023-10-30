WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 30, 2023) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event scheduled for this coming weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins takes on The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh in a non-title match, Natalya vs. Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Fight, DIY vs. Imperium, Dirty Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, Candice LeRae takes on Xia Li in singles action, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 30