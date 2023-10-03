WWE is going all out for NXT vs. Dynamite next week

AEW will be moving its flagship show, Dynamite, to Tuesday night next week due to the MLB Playoffs. That means the show will be going head-to-head with WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, and its show on USA Network.

If you thought they weren’t going to load up for the evening, you don’t know WWE too well.

Sure enough, during this week’s episode of NXT, multiple announcements were made for what to expect on next week’s show and the stars will be coming out.

First, it was revealed Asuka will be there to wrestle Roxanne Perez.

Then, it was revealed Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker, a rematch from NXT’s biggest show of the year, Stand & Deliver back in April, will take place.

Then, it was revealed none other than John Cena will be in Hayes’ corner for that match.

Then, it was revealed Cody Rhodes will be showing up to make a “major announcement.”

Finally, it was revealed Paul Heyman will be in Breakker’s corner, as a representative of The Bloodline opposite Cena.

This almost feels personal!

For its part, AEW is calling its show “Title Tuesday,” which would indicate multiple title matches. Saraya is set to defend the women’s championship against Hikaru Shida. They’ve also announced the newly signed Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, will wrestle his first match with his new company against Luchasaurus.

What a night it’s going to be!