Dominik Mysterio wins the North American championship again

Before Trick Williams ever got to the main event of this week’s episode of NXT television, where he was to defend his North American championship against Dominik Mysterio in a rematch from No Mercy, there were forces working against him. Carmelo Hayes, his longtime friend who just lost the NXT championship to Ilja Dragunov, had offered his services for the evening. Trick Willy turned him down, and all seemed to be fine.

And then Bron Breakker, of all people, got into Melo’s head:

Meanwhile, Mysterio was coming into the match with a lot of pressure of his own. His Mami, Rhea Ripley, told him on Monday Night Raw this week that if he couldn’t bring the North American title back home to her, he shouldn’t come back home at all.

The good news here is Hayes consulted with none other than John Cena and opted to do the right thing, booking a match with Breakker for next week’s show.

The bad news here is Hayes did the right thing and didn’t come to Trick’s aid in the match, just as Williams requested. He needed it too, because Dirty Dom had the entirety of The Judgment Day with him — Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest all showed up for him.

And Trick, all by his lonesome, was no match for the might of the entire crew. He survived a couple of interference attempts before ultimately succumbing to a shot from Balor’s belt and a follow up splash from Mysterio.

Dirty Dom is North American champion once again.

