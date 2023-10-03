Becky Lynch finds another challenger for her NXT women’s championship

While Becky Lynch still has an injured arm keeping her from being cleared to wrestle Tegan Nox for the NXT women’s championship until Monday Night Raw next week, she still came to NXT television this week to figure out yet another challenger for the upcoming Halloween Havoc special on Oct. 24. Three women showed up to state their case — Lyra Valkyria, Lynch’s old friend, Indi Hartwell, who was invited by Lynch when she got caught admiring the title, and Roxanne Perez, eager to get the title back.

What better way to solve this than a triple threat match?

Sure enough, that’s exactly what they gave us.

During the match, when it looked like Perez had it won, Kiana James hit the ring to pull her out. Lynch laid James out just after, but the damage had been done. Back in the ring, Valkyria hit the splash onto Hartwell to score the three count and the victory.

It’s official — Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT women’s championship at Halloween Havoc on Oct. 24.

Unless, of course, Tegan Nox, who showed up to remind everyone, wins the title first.

