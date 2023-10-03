WWE announces participants & bracket for NXT Women’s Breakout tournament

WWE announced the return of their Women’s Breakout Tournament a few weeks back. Last Saturday night (Sept. 30) at No Mercy, they revealed the eight wrestlers who’ll be competing to follow in the footsteps of Roxanne Perez, the winner of 2022’s inaugural edition of the tournament:

• Dani Palmer

• Izzi Dame

• Arianna Grace

• Jakara Jackson

• Kelani Jordan

• Jaida Parker

• Karmen Petrovic

• Lola Vice

Then yesterday, on the eve of the tournament starting on the Oct. 3 episode of NXT, the company posted the bracket so we can see all the first round match-ups... as well as consider potential sem-final and finals ones:

Jordan (as Dana Brooke’s protege), Jackson (as a member of the Meta-Four), and Vice (as Elektra Lopez’s friend) have been getting the most screen-time lately and are the likely favorites. But Arianna Grace is just back from injury, and Santino Marella’s daughter seemed to be getting an increased focus prior to getting hurt last year. Palmer’s gotten some work on NXT and a lot on Level Up — the streaming b-show where Dame & Petrovic have made a handful of appearances. Parker will be making her on-screen debut during the tournament.

Whoever wins could have a bright future. To win the Women’s Breakout Tournament in 2022, Perez defeated another future champ in Tiffany Stratton. Will getting to the finals mean a future Women’s title run again this year?

Give us you thoughts and picks, Cagesiders. They haven’t told us which matches we’re getting tonight as of this writing, but we know the tournament will start... so join us in our live blog and we’ll see who punches their ticket to the second round.