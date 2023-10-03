Shout out to Xavier Woods and Ivar

You know, I’m not so into the whole gimmick aspect of The Viking Raiders but one thing you cannot say about that duo is they don’t work hard in between the ropes. Erik is currently out and what has Ivar done?

Just gone out and had consecutive really fun matches with both members of The New Day. First, it was Kofi Kingston and now this week it was Xavier Woods.

I’m here to shout out both because they put together a real nice TV match that featured this incredibly fun spot the San Jose faithful reacted wonderfully to:

And, later, this awesome spot they reacted equally as well to:

That’s a big fella! Doing a damn moonsault! Onto two fully grown men! Holy cow, dude!

So this is a special note of credit for all involved here for having one hell of an entertaining match smack dab in the middle of an episode of Monday Night Raw just days before the next premium live event, one they are not booked for.

