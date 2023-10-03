Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Rhea Ripley booked a rematch of the North American championship match from last weekend’s No Mercy premium live event, and Dirty Dom Mysterio will try to make Mami happy by reclaiming the belt from Trick Williams.

Tonight’s card also features the start of the Women’s Breakout Tournament, Gallus taking on Butch & Tyler Bate, and Gigi Dolin looking for revenge against Blair Davenport. Women’s titleholder Becky Lynch says she’ll be here scouting for future challengers, and we should see or hear from new NXT champion Ilja Dragunov, former champ Carmelo Hayes, and other stars from No Mercy.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 3