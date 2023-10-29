It sounds like The Creed Brothers might debut on Raw this week

Following a successful tour of Germany, Chad Gable took to X to note as much while relaying a message that The Alpha Academy were going to hold an open challenge on Monday Night Raw back in the States this week. It didn’t take long for a certain team to answer the call on social media.

The Creed Brothers from NXT?

Sure enough:

The Creeds have worked the main roster in the past, appearing on Main Event, but they’ve never wrestled on Raw. As Julius mentioned, they’re also scheduled for “Halloween Havoc” in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match against Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo this week, so it could be a busy one for a young team that is clearly ready to move on to bigger and better things.

WWE has yet to announce anything, so we’ll have to wait and see if this comes together on USA Network.

Like the idea?