The next show on the WWE calendar is the latest trip into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The show will be called Crown Jewel, the fifth time the promotion has used that branding for a trip here, and will take place on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We’re just a one week away from showtime and the card is filling out nicely:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Knight’s rise to the top has been fast and furious, and now he’s getting the chance to take down the forever champion. It’s unlikely to happen but the Megastar has been made to look pretty damn good throughout the feud, and that says a lot.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre decided he wanted the next shot at the championship and so he’s got it.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark

There has been an absolute melee at the top of the women’s division on Monday Night Raw while Ripley has been handling Judgment Day business, and now she has to face down literally all the top challengers at once.

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Belair recently returned with revenge on her mind for Damage CTRL taking her out of action for a couple months.

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

After defeating Dillon Danis, Paul used his PPV time to call out Mysterio because he wants to be United States champion. He’s also since aligned himself, to some degree, with Dominik.

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Cena has been getting involved in Bloodline business for some time, and Sikoa has been dispatched to deal with him. They have added some depth to the story with Cena wondering aloud if he’s still got it, considering he doesn’t have a singles win on TV dating back to 2018.

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

In lieu of a tag team title rematch, Priest and Rhodes agreed to throw down in a singles bout.

That’s the card, and it’s likely this is it.

Like it?