WWE excites Berlin ahead of 2024 PLE with Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE fans in Berlin had a reason to raise their steins and celebrate this week after the company announced it’s bringing its first-ever major Premium Live Event to Germany’s capital next year. Titled Bash in Berlin, the show will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

But that’s next year.

On Saturday (Oct. 28), WWE whet Berlin’s appetite for its brand of sports entertainment with a stop at the Mercedes-Benz Arena for a Saturday Night’s Main Event live card that featured such stars as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Raquel Rodriguez. Also performing were members of Judgment Day, who were out and about before bell time.

First, there was Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, who stopped to pose outside the Mongolian Embassy in Berlin as she celebrated her anniversary in the wrestling industry.

My 11th year in this crazy wrestling world today… Wild. Time flies when you’re being a MENACE #WWEBerlin pic.twitter.com/5mbqogWGEf — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 28, 2023

Then, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio took time to hang out with the Berlin faithful during a meet and greet. Unfortunately, all pleasantries were thrown out the window as the champ made his way to the ring later that night to defend his title against Sami Zayn.

WWE Deutschland [IG] | #WWEBerlin pic.twitter.com/VIeUN1B3yU — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) October 28, 2023

Mysterio retained his title after JD McDonagh made the save that got Dirty Dom disqualified. Then, as McDonagh and Mysterio circled Zayn, Jey Uso evened things up and challenged the dastardly pair to a tag team match. Jey and his Uce scored the win after Uso pinned McDonagh following a spear, all while Berlin proved that YEET is the same in almost any language.

Overall, online reactions from fans in attendance seemed quite favorable. And for those Stateside who enjoyed the flare of WWE’s recent international offerings, they may be pleased to know that Berlin appears ready to live up to the standards set by Puerto Rico and London earlier this year.