Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Cody Rhodes getting his leg Pillmanized, Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio being booed at the same time, and Kevin Owens punching the very punchable faces of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Indi Hartwell

On this week’s Raw, Hartwell challenged Becky Lynch for the NXT women’s championship in what was described as the biggest match of Indi’s professional career. Hartwell barely gets any TV time on Raw, so she really needed to shine here. But that’s not what happened; Indi’s work in the ring was well below the level we typically expect to see on the WWE main roster, and those struggles will likely hold her back from moving up the card.

Stock Down #2: Tegan Nox

It looked like Tegan Nox was being pushed towards a match for the women’s tag team titles, but it was announced this week on Raw that Natalya needed a new partner because Tegan is hurt. Nattie replaced Nox with Nikki Cross, and they quickly lost a tag team match against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Hopefully it’s a minor issue and Tegan will be back very soon, but we don’t know much of anything about that situation right now.

Stock Down #1: Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar was defeated during this week’s tag team match between the LWO and the Street Profits. That makes it two weeks in a row where Escobar has been pinned as part of this story. Carlito’s return has pushed Escobar down in the LWO’s pecking order, making it more likely that he’ll be the fall guy when the group is booked to lose.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Damian Priest

Damian Priest is a busy man on Raw these days as both a tag team champion and Money in the Bank contract holder. Priest was officially booked in a match against Cody Rhodes for Crown Jewel, which could be something of a test run for how Damian will fare in a top match if or when WWE pulls the trigger on him cashing in that MITB contract.

Stock Up #2: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre has a major chip on his shoulder now that Jey Uso is on Raw, and as a result, this is the most entertaining he’s been on the mic on years. The reason it’s so good is because a lot of his points are kinda right when it comes to other wrestlers giving Jey Uso a pass for his past sins, but Drew is being such an insufferable prick about it.

McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn on Raw this week and might be talking business on the side with Rhea Ripley. This opens the door for Drew to possibly join The Judgment Day, or use their help to defeat Seth Rollins and become the world heavyweight champion at Crown Jewel.

Stock Up #1: LA Knight

With Crown Jewel right around the corner, WWE needs to make sure that LA Knight is seen as a star who has what it takes to beat Roman Reigns. That’s exactly what was accomplished in the main event of last night’s SmackDown. After he defeated Jim Uso, Knight fought off an ambush from Roman and left him laying with his BFT finisher.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?