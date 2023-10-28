WWE SmackDown spoilers for Nov. 3: Crown Jewel go home featuring Belair vs. Bayley

Next Friday, many of the stars of SmackDown — and WWE’s production team — will already by in Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s premium live event. But the folks at FOX (or FS1, in the event the World Series goes six games) want their regular weekly programming, so next week’s episode of the blue show was taped in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum after the Oct. 27 one aired live.

Here’s a rundown of what we’ll see on Nov. 3’s Crown Jewel go home, via X-poster COYNE & Wrestling Observer:

• Kevin Owen def. Austin Theory via pinfall after a Stunner. Grayson Waller was on commentary. • Charlotte Flair & Shotzi def. WWE Women’s Tag champs Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. This was a non-title match, but the fact that’s even mentioned probably means you shouldn’t probably bet the house on Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail at Halloween Havoc next Tuesday. • Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa promo-ed about Sikoa’s match with John Cena in Riyadh. Cena came out to retort, and ended up laying Solo out. • Pretty Deadly def. Brawling Brutes in a Donnybrook match • LA Knight was out to talk about his match at the PLE. His opponent, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns showed up for a verbal back-and-forth, and officials followed to keep them apart and ensure it didn’t become a physical one. • Bianca Belair def. Bayley, then put her through the announce table afterwards.

A weigh-in for Rey Mysterio’s United States championship defense against Logan Paul is being promoted for next week’s show, but didn’t happen for the live crowd. So it will probably be pre-taped (maybe to more closely replicate one of Paul’s oft-dramatic pre-match events from his boxing career).

Sound worth a watch on Fri., Nov. 3?