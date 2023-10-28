A compelling challenge for John Cena

John Cena was back on television this week on Friday Night SmackDown to build to his singles match against Solo Sikoa at the upcoming Crown Jewel event on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The story they’re telling is simple enough but Cena, who legitimately is one of the best ever, is making it awfully compelling:

"You may not realize this but you have given me support when I have needed it most..."@JohnCena gets emotional in front of tonight's SOLD OUT Milwaukee crowd. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NS71rqDsC1 — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2023

He made clear that he’s enjoyed support from fans for all these years and it’s gotten him through some really tough times. Now, he’s living in fear of losing that support because, well, he’s been not just absent but failing when he does come back. He hasn’t won a televised singles match since 2018.

That feels like a lifetime ago!

So he’ll be getting in there with Sikoa, a formidable foe, and doing everything he can to prove he’s “still got it.” It’s what makes this all so compelling — because, like he said here, what if he doesn’t?

What then?

The end?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: