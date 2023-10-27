Second women’s title match added to Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair got her chance to stand in the ring with a live microphone on Friday Night SmackDown this week and she used that time to make clear that she’s eager for payback against Damage CTRL for taking her out two months ago. So she went to Nick Aldis, the General Manager of the blue brand, and made it happen.

Belair will indeed be challenging Iyo Sky for the women’s championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event scheduled for Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In addition, she’ll be wrestling Bayley on SmackDown next week in advance of that match. The idea is she’s going all the way through Damage CTRL on her way back to winning the title.

We’ll see if she can pull it off.

Here’s the updated Crown Jewel line up: