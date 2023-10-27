John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa official for Crown Jewel

It’s official. John Cena will wrestle Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.
WWE broke the story via People, with the magazine/website saying:
PEOPLE has learned exclusively that the pro-wrestler-turned-actor is set to announce Friday that he is scheduled to return to action in a singles match against Solo Sikoa at WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event on Nov. 4.
BREAKING: As first announced by @people, "The Greatest of All Time" @JohnCena will go one-on-one with @WWESoloSikoa at #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! pic.twitter.com/hUlQ1lEnqX— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2023
According to the article, a WWE source told People that “Cena is energized by the idea of working with younger talent.”
Last week on SmackDown, Cena revealed that it has been over 2,000 days since he last won a televised singles match, with his last victory in one-on-one action on TV dating back to 2018. Meanwhile, his opponent, Solo Sikoa, has also been in a bit of a slump recently and will look to re-establish himself against the former sixteen-time world champion.
Use the comments below to let us know who you think will prevail in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here’s an updated rundown of what’s official for next Saturday at Crown Jewel:
• Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship
• Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World title
• Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight championship
• Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul for the United States title
• Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
• John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
