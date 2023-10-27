John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa official for Crown Jewel

It’s official. John Cena will wrestle Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

WWE broke the story via People, with the magazine/website saying:

PEOPLE has learned exclusively that the pro-wrestler-turned-actor is set to announce Friday that he is scheduled to return to action in a singles match against Solo Sikoa at WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event on Nov. 4.

According to the article, a WWE source told People that “Cena is energized by the idea of working with younger talent.”

Last week on SmackDown, Cena revealed that it has been over 2,000 days since he last won a televised singles match, with his last victory in one-on-one action on TV dating back to 2018. Meanwhile, his opponent, Solo Sikoa, has also been in a bit of a slump recently and will look to re-establish himself against the former sixteen-time world champion.

Use the comments below to let us know who you think will prevail in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here’s an updated rundown of what’s official for next Saturday at Crown Jewel: