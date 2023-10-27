WWE lays out most of its Road to WrestleMania touring schedule

This morning (Oct. 27), TKO Group issued a press release adding 27 dates to WWE’s first quarter 2024 touring schedule.

It doesn’t take us all the way to April 6-7 in Philadelphia, but the announcement from WWE’s parent company (that still feels weird to type/say) does take us most of the way to WrestleMania 40. Locations for the go home and fallout editions of Raw & SmackDown for the Jan. 27 Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, Florida are revealed.

The new dates also tell us the Raw crew will be back in the United States the Monday after Feb. 24’s Elimination Chamber: Perth, but there’s currently no SmackDown listed for the Friday before that premium live event in Western Australia. Could be WWE will tape the episode that will air on Feb. 23 the week before, as they’re doing tonight for next Friday’s pre-Crown Jewel episode of the blue show.

Here are all the newly announced dates: