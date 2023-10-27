WWE lays out most of its Road to WrestleMania touring schedule

This morning (Oct. 27), TKO Group issued a press release adding 27 dates to WWE’s first quarter 2024 touring schedule.
It doesn’t take us all the way to April 6-7 in Philadelphia, but the announcement from WWE’s parent company (that still feels weird to type/say) does take us most of the way to WrestleMania 40. Locations for the go home and fallout editions of Raw & SmackDown for the Jan. 27 Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, Florida are revealed.
The new dates also tell us the Raw crew will be back in the United States the Monday after Feb. 24’s Elimination Chamber: Perth, but there’s currently no SmackDown listed for the Friday before that premium live event in Western Australia. Could be WWE will tape the episode that will air on Feb. 23 the week before, as they’re doing tonight for next Friday’s pre-Crown Jewel episode of the blue show.
Here are all the newly announced dates:
• Friday, Jan. 5: Friday Night SmackDown - Vancouver, Rogers Arena
• Saturday, Jan. 6: SuperShow - Spokane, Wash. Spokane Arena
• Sunday, Jan. 7: SuperShow - Wenatchee, Wash. Town Toyota Center
• Monday, Jan. 8: Monday Night Raw - Portland, Ore. Moda Center
• Friday, Jan. 12: Friday Night SmackDown - Lincoln, Neb, Pinnacle Bank Arena
• Saturday, Jan. 13: SuperShow - Las Cruces, N.M., Pan American Center
• Sunday, Jan. 14: SuperShow - Rio Rancho, N.M. Rio Rancho Event Center
• Monday, Jan. 15: Monday Night Raw - North Little Rock, Ark. Simmons Bank Arena
• Friday, Jan. 19: Friday Night SmackDown - Atlanta, Ga. State Farm Arena
• Saturday, Jan. 20: SuperShow - Montgomery, Ala. Garrett Coliseum
• Sunday, Jan. 21: SuperShow - Jackson, Miss. Mississippi State Fair Coliseum
• Monday, Jan. 22: Monday Night Raw - New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
• Friday, Jan. 26: Friday Night SmackDown - Miami, Kaseya Center
• Friday, Feb. 2: Friday Night SmackDown - Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena
• Saturday, Feb. 3: Road to WrestleMania - Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Civic Coliseum
• Monday, Feb. 5: Monday Night Raw - St. Louis, Enterprise Center
• Friday, Feb. 9: Friday Night SmackDown - Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center
• Monday, Feb. 12: Monday Night Raw - Lexington, Ky. Rupp Arena
• Friday, Feb. 16: Friday Night SmackDown - Salt Lake City Delta Center
• Saturday, Feb. 17: Road to WrestleMania - Oakland, Calif. Oakland Arena
• Sunday, Feb. 18: Road to WrestleMania - Fresno, Calif. Save Mart Center
• Monday, Feb. 19: Monday Night Raw - Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center
• Monday, Feb. 26: Monday Night Raw - San Jose, Calif. SAP Center
• Friday, March 1: Friday Night SmackDown - Glendale, Ariz. Desert Diamond Arena
• Monday, March 4: Monday Night Raw - San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
• Friday, March 8: Friday Night SmackDown - Dallas, American Airlines Center
• Wednesday, March 22: Friday Night SmackDown - Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
