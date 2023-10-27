SmackDown airs tonight (Oct. 27) with a live show from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is the third episode of SmackDown during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 4.

John Cena made a huge mistake

John Cena admitted last week that he is on a conditional losing streak; John has not won a televised singles match in over 2000 days, going back to 2018. Cena wanted to prove that he can still go in the ring, so he challenged anyone to come out to the ring to fight him. Solo Sikoa then came out to brawl with Cena and ate an Attitude Adjustment for his troubles, after interference from both Jimmy and Jey Uso. This wasn’t an official match, so Cena’s losing streak is still intact.

John may have stood tall last week, but he made a huge mistake in the process. If Cena truly wanted to end his losing streak, he probably should have thrown his weight around to get a match with a jabroni like Karrion Kross. This could have been Cena’s chance to exit his feud with The Bloodline.

But now he’s only pissed off Solo, Jimmy, and Roman Reigns even more. On tonight’s episode of SmackDown, we should find out more information on whether John is getting a singles match with Solo or Jimmy at Crown Jewel. Regardless of which one he fights, it won’t be easy for Cena to turn his losing math around given the dominance of The Bloodline.

The title scene

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take his seat at the head of the table for a contract signing with LA Knight tonight. Roman probably has a receipt coming his way after he speared Knight a couple weeks ago.

The clock is ticking on United States Champion Rey Mysterio’s run with the belt, because there’s a pretty good chance he’s losing it to that YouTube douchebag Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Mysterio will compete in a tag team match tonight with Santos Escobar against the Street Profits. Will Carlito be on hand to neutralize the All Mighty Bobby Lashley?

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY has proven multiple times that Asuka and Charlotte Flair aren’t good enough to beat her for the gold. However, the equation completely changed when Bianca Belair returned to WWE last week. Will the EST of WWE immediately challenge IYO for the belt at Crown Jewel, or will the match be saved for a later date?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have their first title defense next week at NXT Halloween Havoc. However, The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are doing spooky things and say the belts belong to them.

The Judgment Day are once again the undisputed WWE tag team champions, which means they can show up on SmackDown if they so wish. If the idea is for next month’s War Games match to include wrestlers from both the Raw and SmackDown rosters, then it’s very likely that Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley will try to take over Friday nights in WWE.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Kevin Owens is the newest member of the SmackDown roster and he happens to think that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have very punchable faces. Those are fighting words, so KO better find a new tag team partner like Dragon Lee ASAP.

- It sounds like there was supposed to be a vignette last week on SmackDown for Karrion Kross, but it was ultimately cut from the show. That’s about par for the course with this guy. Will anything be different tonight?

- Pretty Deadly was ambushed by the Brawling Brutes at the spa last week. Is there going to be a spa-related gimmick match coming our way out of this angle?

- What the heck happened to AJ Styles? Surely he must be recovered by now from The Bloodline’s backstage attack on him last month.

- What will General Manager Nick Aldis’ next move be to ensure that SmackDown is the superior show compared to Adam Pearce’s Raw?

- WWE is also taping next week’s episode of SmackDown tonight, which means it will be an all-hands on deck type of situation. So don’t be surprised if jobbers that rarely get TV time like Hit Row get booked in a match tonight, or if WWE stretches for time by booking something like a gauntlet match.

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?