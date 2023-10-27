WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 27, 2023) with a live show emanating from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event scheduled for Nov. 4 in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and LA Knight have a contract signing to make their main event title match at Crown Jewel official.

Also on the card: The LWO (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) have a tag team match against the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), John Cena wants to prove he can still go in the ring, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FS1.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 27