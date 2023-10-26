Chelsea Green is on her way to catching Roman Reigns

Chelsea Green won the WWE women’s tag team championship with Sonya Deville in mid-July. Chelsea has a new partner now due to Sonya’s torn ACL, but she never dropped her belt amidst all that turmoil. As a result, Chelsea has now surpassed 100 days as champion.

Green acknowledged several posts on social media today celebrating her championship milestone, such as this one:

It turns out that Chelsea has defended the belt zero times during these 100+ days on top, probably because she’s complained to Adam Pearce to such an extent that he didn’t want to think about booking her in title matches. It’s actually a brilliant strategy for maximizing one’s championship run. In some sense she’s following a similar model to that of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who only has one title defense on TV or PLE over the last six months.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, her strategy to avoid title matches has hit a minor bump in the road, because Shawn Michaels booked Chelsea and Piper Niven in a title defense against Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne next week on NXT Halloween Havoc night two.

