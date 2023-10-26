There has been a lot of speculation regarding CM Punk’s status for WWE Survivor Series 2023, which is set to take place on Nov. 25 just outside of his hometown of Chicago. Now that Punk is gone from AEW, a return to WWE makes sense for a lot of reasons, even though there is a report that says WWE has already turned him down.

During an appearance today on the Bernstein & Holmes Show, the interviewer told Punk that their listeners are asking if he’ll be there at Survivor Series.

Here is Punk’s witty response to that prompt:

Here's CM Punk's quote about WWE Survivor Series pic.twitter.com/OZ37WhOcb3 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 26, 2023

“They’re asking if I’m going to be there? I think it’s sold out. I think tickets are hard to get.”

CM followed up by explaining that he’s busy at home taking care of his injured dog Larry (his “son”). He’s canceled some plans and is taking a break because this is all he’s focused on right now:

and then he says larry is injured and that’s why he’s not showing up LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/Tde1EtK6ZF — MADS (@hangermads) October 26, 2023

Does Punk’s answer make you think he is more or less likely to return to WWE at Survivor Series next month? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.