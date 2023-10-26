 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s exactly what CM Punk said when asked about being at WWE Survivor Series 2023

By Cain A. Knight
There has been a lot of speculation regarding CM Punk’s status for WWE Survivor Series 2023, which is set to take place on Nov. 25 just outside of his hometown of Chicago. Now that Punk is gone from AEW, a return to WWE makes sense for a lot of reasons, even though there is a report that says WWE has already turned him down.

During an appearance today on the Bernstein & Holmes Show, the interviewer told Punk that their listeners are asking if he’ll be there at Survivor Series.

Here is Punk’s witty response to that prompt:

“They’re asking if I’m going to be there? I think it’s sold out. I think tickets are hard to get.”

CM followed up by explaining that he’s busy at home taking care of his injured dog Larry (his “son”). He’s canceled some plans and is taking a break because this is all he’s focused on right now:

Does Punk’s answer make you think he is more or less likely to return to WWE at Survivor Series next month? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

