WWE tells the story of LA Knight’s meteoric rise to the top

As recently as October 2022, LA Knight was still going by the name of Max Dupri in WWE. That’s around the time when he ditched his failed gimmick as a manager of male models and stopped titillating the juices of your guilty pleasures. Fast forward one year later, and LA Knight is about to main event WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in a WWE Universal championship match against Roman Reigns.

It’s been quite the meteoric rise to the top for the megastar, and WWE has it all documented in the YouTube playlist embedded at the top of this post.

That rise includes his exit from Maximum Male Models, a bizarre feud with Bray Wyatt, crossing paths with The Undertaker at Raw XXX, dissing Kofi Kingston while pursuing a WrestleMania moment, getting a win over that deadbeat dad Rey Mysterio, talking a lot of trash about Logan Paul, getting a massive pop at MSG for taking out Hit Row, winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, outclassing The Miz, disrespecting Paul Heyman, teaming up with John Cena, and coming head-on for a shot at the Tribal Chief.

Knight got over early on in this story with a gift of gab straight out of the Attitude Era, including multiple catchphrases like “YEAH” and “Let me talk to ya!” Nine months ago, he was easily defeated in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. A couple months later, he was left off the WrestleMania card. And now he has a chance to win the WWE Universal championship. Will it all come together for Knight with a win over Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel?

