NXT ratings down for night one of Halloween Havoc

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Oct. 24 edition of WWE NXT — the first of two weeks worth of Halloween Havoc-branded shows.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode was watched by a total audience of 787,000 and scored a .21 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the Tuesday before, and represent NXT’s lowest for the month in each category.

Perhaps not what WWE was expecting for a themed show headlined by what was likely the end of Becky Lynch’s NXT run. What happened? Well, for one thing the show fell on a huge night for sports. The winner-take-all Game 7 of baseball’s National League Championship Series was watched by almost nine million viewers and did a 2.20 in the demo on TBS. It was opening night of the NBA season with games on TNT and ESPN. The NHL also had all 32 teams in action as ESPN+ debuted its hockey version of an NFL Red Zone show called Frozen Frenzy.

There were a lot of options.

Still NXT’s numbers were up from the same week a year ago. They’re also an improvement over what Halloween Havoc 2021 did (the 2022 version was a premium live event). So probably just chalk this up to a rough scheduling beat, and we’ll see what next Tuesday’s loaded week two episode does (although that falls on Halloween night and will go head-to-head with game 4 of the World Series and an NBA doubleheader).

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

