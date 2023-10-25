 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NXT ratings down for night one of Halloween Havoc

WWE ran into a bunch of live sports competition on Oct. 24, and it seems to have taken some of the audience from the themed episode despite its Becky Lynch main event.

By Sean Rueter
The ratings and viewership data are in for the Oct. 24 edition of WWE NXT — the first of two weeks worth of Halloween Havoc-branded shows.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode was watched by a total audience of 787,000 and scored a .21 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the Tuesday before, and represent NXT’s lowest for the month in each category.

Perhaps not what WWE was expecting for a themed show headlined by what was likely the end of Becky Lynch’s NXT run. What happened? Well, for one thing the show fell on a huge night for sports. The winner-take-all Game 7 of baseball’s National League Championship Series was watched by almost nine million viewers and did a 2.20 in the demo on TBS. It was opening night of the NBA season with games on TNT and ESPN. The NHL also had all 32 teams in action as ESPN+ debuted its hockey version of an NFL Red Zone show called Frozen Frenzy.

There were a lot of options.

Still NXT’s numbers were up from the same week a year ago. They’re also an improvement over what Halloween Havoc 2021 did (the 2022 version was a premium live event). So probably just chalk this up to a rough scheduling beat, and we’ll see what next Tuesday’s loaded week two episode does (although that falls on Halloween night and will go head-to-head with game 4 of the World Series and an NBA doubleheader).

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.

