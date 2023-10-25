NXT ratings down for night one of Halloween Havoc

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Oct. 24 edition of WWE NXT — the first of two weeks worth of Halloween Havoc-branded shows.
According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode was watched by a total audience of 787,000 and scored a .21 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the Tuesday before, and represent NXT’s lowest for the month in each category.
Perhaps not what WWE was expecting for a themed show headlined by what was likely the end of Becky Lynch’s NXT run. What happened? Well, for one thing the show fell on a huge night for sports. The winner-take-all Game 7 of baseball’s National League Championship Series was watched by almost nine million viewers and did a 2.20 in the demo on TBS. It was opening night of the NBA season with games on TNT and ESPN. The NHL also had all 32 teams in action as ESPN+ debuted its hockey version of an NFL Red Zone show called Frozen Frenzy.
There were a lot of options.
Still NXT’s numbers were up from the same week a year ago. They’re also an improvement over what Halloween Havoc 2021 did (the 2022 version was a premium live event). So probably just chalk this up to a rough scheduling beat, and we’ll see what next Tuesday’s loaded week two episode does (although that falls on Halloween night and will go head-to-head with game 4 of the World Series and an NBA doubleheader).
Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:
- Oct. 25, 2022 - 716,000 / .15
- Nov. 1 - 670,000 / .13
- Nov. 8 - 664,000 / .15
- Nov. 15 - 663,000 / .17
- Nov. 22 - 624,000 / .12
- Nov. 29 - 644,000 / .13
- Dec. 6 - 534,000 / .13
- Dec. 13 - 666,000 / .17
- Dec. 20 - 705,000 / .15
- Dec. 27 - 588,000 / .12
- Jan. 3, 2023 - 653,000 / .16
- Jan. 10 - 700,000 / .15
- Jan. 17 - 600,000 / .14
- Jan. 24 - 607,000 / .12
- Jan. 31 - 587,000 / .13
- Feb. 7 - 562,000 / .11
- Feb. 14 - 640,000 / .15
- Feb. 21 - 589,000 / .14
- Feb. 28 - 555,000 / .13
- Mar. 7 - 624,000 / .17
- Mar. 14 - 590,000 / .15
- Mar. 21 - 550,000 / .12
- Mar. 28 - 620,000 / .16
- April 4 - 555,000 / .13
- April 11 - 528,000 / .13
- April 18 - 565,000 / .14
- April 25 - 647,000 / .18
- May 2 - 568,000 / .14
- May 9 - 601,000 / .17
- May 16 - 564,000 / .14
- May 23 - 578,000 / .16
- May 30 - 607,000 / .17
- June 6 - 615,000 / .17
- June 13 - 581,000 / .16
- June 20 - 773,000 / .23
- June 27 - 622,000 / .17
- July 4 - 508,000 / .13
- July 11 - 671,000 / .20
- July 18 - 746,000 / .21
- July 25 - 703,000 / .23
- Aug. 1 - 717,000 / .23
- Aug. 8 - 776,000 / .23
- Aug. 15 - 680,000 / .19
- Aug. 22 - 720,000 / .19
- Aug. 29 - 614,000 / .16
- Sept. 5 - 673,000 / .18
- Sept. 12 - 850,000 / .26
- Sept. 19 - 824,000 / .24
- Sept. 26 - 636,000 / .18
- Oct. 3 - 857,000 / .22
- Oct. 10 - 921,000 / .30
- Oct. 17 - 798,000 / .23
- Oct. 24 - 787,000 / .21
* Aired on SyFy
