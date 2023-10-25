Akira Tozawa was stealing scenes, and trophies, at Halloween Havoc

Not for the first time, Akira Tozawa’s been cracking me on Monday nights lately as he worked his way into Alpha Academy...

But while that’s been going on, he’s also been on NXT. First it was to compete in the Global Heritage Invitational. Then, over the past couple weeks he’s continued to pursue the Heritage Cup as he sets up something with the man who currently holds it, Noam Dar.

Tozawa isn’t the biggest name to come to NXT from Raw, but that didn’t make his appearance on the first night of Halloween Havoc any less fun. Like a true disciple of Master Chad Gable, Tozawa would like for us to SHOOSH about his latest attempt to get Noam’s attention — stealing the Cup while the Meta-Four were busy arguing about Scarlett’s tarot reading for the group:

DO NOT REPOST https://t.co/PU3I7rAC3D — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) October 25, 2023

Later in the show, Tozawa told the Cupholder that if he wants his trophy back he’ll need to come and get it from a haunted house. Sounds like the set-up for some pro wrestling silliness during next week’s show.

"If you want your cup back, come and get it"@TozawaAkira has taken @NoamDar's Heritage Cup to a Haunted House! #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/7j2Dl135Qp — WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2023

But in addition to likely making me giggle with a series of Spooky SZN segments next Tuesday, this could lead to a British Rounds match featuring Tozawa that would let him continue to show off his in-ring skill, too. Maybe Otis or Gable could follow him down to the Performance Center to do the same soon, too?

Let us know if that excites you as much as it does me in the comments.

