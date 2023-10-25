When the curse of the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles struck in the form of Sonya Deville’s ACL tear, it led to the entertaining pairing of Deville’s championship partner Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. What it hasn’t led to is any defenses since Niven officially replaced Deville as champ.

That’s partly due to Piper reportedly dealing with an illness last month, and partly due to Chelsea’s character. It’s that second thing that has us questioning the announcement that Green & Deville will defend against NXT’s Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail on night two of Halloween Havoc after this scene on night one:

You see, Lil’ Red Riding Hood is claiming she can’t make it on Oct. 31:

UMM @ShawnMichaels I did NOT agree to this under any circumstance! In fact, I’m extremely busy and likely double booked that night!!!!

Plz relay the message to Big Mouth Small Brainz @theahail_wwe & Wanna Be Punk Girly @jacyjaynewwe !!!! pic.twitter.com/5dXridgv2N — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 25, 2023

We’ll see if she & the Big Bad Wolf show up, or what HBK does if they don’t.

That’s one of two title matches added to the line-up for Halloween Havoc’s big finish next Tuesday. The Nathan Frazer/Dominik Mysterio feud that’s been running on Raw & NXT will continue with Frazer challenging Dirty Dom for his North American championship.

“Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” also picked the gimmick for a tag showdown between The Creeds and Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, and Fallon Henley’s impersonation of Tiffany Stratton will give us a match between those two. Plus, the Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals are set after Kelani Jordan beat Arianna Grace & Lola Vice defeats Karmen Petrovic, and Mr. Stone will get his match with Bron Breakker.

Here’s an updated look at the card for Halloween night:

• Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT championship • Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American title • Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne for the WWE Women’s Tag Team championship • Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in the Finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament • Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo vs. The Creed Brothers in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match • Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone • Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Lots of treats in store for us during week two of Halloween Havoc!