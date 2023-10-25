Holding premium live events outside of their home market in the United States has increasingly become more routine for WWE of late, and this morning (Oct. 25) they’ve announced another one — Bash in Berlin.

BREAKING: WWE Bash in Berlin, the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany, will emanate from @MBArenaBerlin on Saturday, August 31, 2024!



Register for an exclusive presale opportunity https://t.co/2ArrJCpn9U pic.twitter.com/1pL7ZfKZKC — WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2023

That show will happen in Germany next summer. Sat., Aug 31, 2024 to be exact, which is during Labor Day weekend here in the U.S. That means it will likely compete with AEW All Out (typically held on the Sunday before the Monday holiday) for wrestling fans’ attention. It’s also the weekend after AEW’s already announced Aug. 25 All In show from London’s Wembley Stadium.

For WWE’s own schedule, this probably means SummerSlam will remain in the late July/early August spot on the calendar its taken the past two years. SummerSlam is a stadium show, while Bash in Berlin will take place at the indoor, 17,000 seat Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Bash in Berlin means WWE will have at least four international PLEs on its 2024 schedule, joining Feb. 24’s Elimination Chamber from Perth, Australia and the usual two Saudi Arabian shows.

Here’s the official press release for Bash in Berlin:

BERLIN TO HOST GERMANY’S FIRST MAJOR WWE® PREMIUM LIVE EVENT BASH IN BERLIN® IN AUGUST 2024 Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin will host Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 31, 2024 STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that Bash in Berlin, the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany, will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/bash-in-berlin-presale. Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/bashinberlin. The announcement of Bash In Berlin in partnership with Live Nation follows the huge success of multiple International WWE Premium Live Events over the past 12 months, including: Elimination Chamber from Montreal, Backlash from Puerto Rico, Night of Champions from Jeddah and Money In The Bank from London. Australia will play host to Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Excited for this WWE Bash?