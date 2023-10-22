The next show on the WWE calendar is the latest trip into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The show will be called Crown Jewel, the fifth time the promotion has used that branding for a trip here, and will take place on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We’re just a couple weeks away from showtime and the card is filling out nicely:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

John Cena made clear he hasn’t earned a shot at the top title in all the land but a certain other star absolutely has and it was then that Knight came face-to-face with Reigns and it was clear this is really happening. LA’s rise has been meteoric but enough to overcome the crown jewel of the roster? Probably not, but the fact that he’s in there at all is impressive as all get out.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Rollins finished his business with Shinsuke Nakamura and McIntyre wasted no time getting in his face and making clear he wanted the next shot at the title. Sot he match was set up.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark

Jax has been running wild on the entire division since her return while Rodriguez has been caught up in it just after her own brush with Ripley. Baszler and Stark recently joined the fray, so all of them are being thrown into a match together and the winner gets the championship.

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

After defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing match overseas, Paul used his post-match interview to call out Mysterio, saying he wants the United States championship for himself. He returned to WWE television on SmackDown this past week and the match was made official.

That’s it so far. John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa has been rumored, and they still have two weeks to make clear if it’s happening. There’s also expected to be more Judgment Day presence on the card.

