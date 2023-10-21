Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Jade Cargill crossing paths with Becky Lynch, John Cena giving Solo Sikoa an Attitude Adjustment, and Nick Aldis kicking Adam Pearce out of the SmackDown venue, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Natalya

Tegan Nox and Natalya are a new team that is trying to earn a match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the WWE women’s tag team titles. Natalya didn’t do her team any favors on that front, losing to Piper Niven in a singles match on this week’s episode of Raw.

Stock Down #2: Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Bianca Belair took a break from WWE for the last two months before returning last night on SmackDown. During Bianca’s absence, Asuka and Charlotte Flair received multiple title shots against WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, but they always came up short. Now that Belair is back, she moves right to the front of the line. It looks like Flair and Asuka were just there to kill time before the real star was ready to return.

Stock Down #1: Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano returned to Raw earlier this month in an exciting DIY reunion angle, only to lose his very first match back in the ring (against Ludwig Kaiser) on this week’s episode. It makes sense that Gargano will be in an underdog babyface role, but most wrestlers win some matches early on, especially against wrestlers who are mid-card or below, in order to get over with the audience first. Gargano doesn’t exactly have a great track record on the main roster, but he’ll have a chance to get going in the right direction when he faces Giovanni Vinci next week.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed had the most important match of his WWE career so far, losing to GUNTHER on Raw with the Intercontinental championship on the line. Even though Bronson lost, they had one of WWE’s best television matches of the year, showing that Bronson can hang with the top stars in the company when WWE gives him the chance to do so. And now that Vince McMahon is gone from creative, it’s plausible that Reed will have more opportunities like this coming his way.

Stock Up #2: The Judgment Day

I’m an idiot once again, as I assumed The Judgment Day didn’t have much of a chance to beat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the WWE tag team titles on Raw, and that the match was there to push Damian Priest further away from the group. All of that was wrong thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are tag team champions once again, and The Judgment Day looks like a force to be reckoned with as WarGames approaches.

Stock Up #1: Logan Paul

Logan Paul is hot right now, coming off a much-publicized boxing win over Dillon Danis and immediately returning to WWE to confront United States Champion Rey Mysterio. The match is now set for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia; it sure looks like the YouTube star is well on his way to winning championship gold for the first time in his WWE career. There are plenty of reasons to dislike Logan Paul as a person, but he’s been extremely impressive in the ring so far. Now he is going to reap the rewards, whether you like it or not.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?