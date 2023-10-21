Undertaker started a Patreon called ‘Six Feet Under’

The Undertaker spent over two decades protecting his character by keeping kayfabe as best he could while working as “The Phenom” in WWE. Now that he’s officially retired, he’s had to find something new to do with his time.

The success of his Hall of Fame speech led him down the path of doing one (dead)man shows where he piggybacked off a WWE tour to hit a town to make a few bucks telling stories in an intimate setting. It’s only natural, then, that he’s now expanding his business to the online world.

Indeed, Undertaker took to his Instagram stories recently to reveal he’s started a Patreon:

“I am really excited because I’ve been working on a project. It’s called Six Feet Under. So what I need you to do, tap on that link. It’s going to take you to my Patreon account. And there you’re going to receive exclusive content, not only of my wrestling career, my personal life, my views on things – just a whirlwind of all things Mark Calaway. So click on that link. Go over to Patreon and check it out.”

From the actual Patreon page on what to expect if you subscribe to one of the three tiers he’s offering:

The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring. Mark will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking you down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved. So, if you are interested in the world of pro wrestling and getting a behind the scenes look into the life of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, well grab your shovel and get ready to go Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway!

If you wanted more Undertaker, there’s now a way to pay a few bucks per month to get that. For what it’s worth, it does not appear as though this is affiliated with WWE in any way.

Proceed as desired.