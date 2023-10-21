Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight contract signing set for SmackDown next week

You didn’t think the next Roman Reigns title defense would come without a contract signing, did you?

Well if you did you’d be wrong, as it was revealed during Friday Night SmackDown this week, and later officially announced by WWE, that Reigns and LA Knight will come together in Milwaukee on SmackDown next week to sign the contract for their match at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event on Nov. 4, 2023, in Saudi Arabia.

WWE will have to move over to FS1 for the evening to accommodate Major League Baseball. It’s a tough scheduling conflict, considering this is the go home show to a major event (Editor’s note: got my dates mixed up, this won’t be the go home show, apologies!), but they’ve done fairly well on FS1 in the past.

It’s also been announced that Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar will team up to take on The Street Profits in tag team action. Mysterio, of course, is scheduled to defend his United States championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel while the Profits have been targeting the LWO while doing the bidding of Bobby Lashley.

See you next week!