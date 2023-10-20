Iyo Sky is still your WWE women’s champion, but Bianca Belair is back

In the main event of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas, Charlotte Flair got her latest shot at becoming champion once again (in what would be her 15th reign), as she challenged Iyo Sky for the women’s championship.

Flair got this match after new SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis admitted she would be champion right now if it wasn’t for those meddling Damage CTRL members. Naturally, they were still allowed to accompany Sky for this match.

And, of course, were right there to make sure Sky didn’t lose the title.

Flair took Bayley out after she interfered, but that only opened the door for Dakota Kai to slide the championship in to her, which she held while Charlotte hit her with a spear as the referee dealt with Kai. That was enough to put the challenger down for the three count.

Sky retains.

A post-match beatdown was the signal for the return we’ve been waiting for, none other than Bianca Belair. She helped clean house to stand tall with Flair as the show went off the air.

A tag team match upcoming, perhaps?

