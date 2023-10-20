Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio official for Crown Jewel

As promised, Logan Paul showed up on Friday Night SmackDown this week in San Antonio, Texas, to call out Rey Mysterio. It’s not about Mysterio, he claims, but rather the fact that Mysterio has the United States championship.

And he needs to win that “coveted” title.

Mysterio, after saying Paul reminds him of his own son in that he’s young and clearly talented but a jackass who needs some sense beat into him, accepted the challenge. They set the match up for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And now it’s time to see if WWE will actually pull the trigger on putting a title on Logan Paul, who, it should be noted, said during his promo on this show that he knows exactly who he is now and that’s a WWE Superstar.

The updated Crown Jewel card: